Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Monday, July 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#DelhiTalkies

What: Celebrating French Excellence | Bastille Day 2025 

Catch It Live on Monday, 14 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate 

When: July 14

Timing: 10am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCalls

What: Inn Galiyon Mein (directed by Avinash Das) 

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Solo Nights ft Loop Suchit 

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP 

When: July 14 

Timing: 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) 

 

#ArtAttack 

What: Himalaya – The journey through a cascade of colours 

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House 

When: July 12 to 21 

Timing: 11am to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Gurpreet Singh, Tushar Basra & Vidit Sharma

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: July 14

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vinoba Puri (Pink Line) 

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Craft Bazaar 

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida 

When: July 1 to 15 

Timing: 4.30pm to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

Follow Us On