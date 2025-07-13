HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 July 2025
Monday, July 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Celebrating French Excellence | Bastille Day 2025
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: July 14
Timing: 10am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCalls
What: Inn Galiyon Mein (directed by Avinash Das)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Solo Nights ft Loop Suchit
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP
When: July 14
Timing: 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Himalaya – The journey through a cascade of colours
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: July 12 to 21
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Lineup ft Gurpreet Singh, Tushar Basra & Vidit Sharma
Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: July 14
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Craft Bazaar
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: July 1 to 15
Timing: 4.30pm to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
