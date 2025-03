HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 March 2025

#DelhiTalkies What: Holi Haze Catch It Live on Friday, 14 March 2025

Where: Backyard Sports Club, Near Golf Course Ext Road, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: March 14

Timing: 11am

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Holi Havoc ’25 ft Sagar Wali Qawwali

Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: March 14

Timing: 11am

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Holi Party Bash

Where: Rose Farm, Near Sardar Patel School, Mandi, Chhatarpur

When: March 14

Timing: 10am

Entry: ₹699

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Holi Dhamaal 2025

Where: International Trade Expo Centre, A-11 Expo Drive, NH 24, Sector 62, Noida

When: March 14

Timing: 10am to 5pm

Entry: ₹ 499

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Holi Spirit 4.O

Where: SG Club, The Khadar Valley Resorts, Sector 133, Basantpur Banger, Noida

When: March 14

Timing: 9am

Entry: ₹499

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Arey Shareef Log

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: March 14

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

