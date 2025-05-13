HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 May 2025

#ArtAttack What: Slow Is The New Urgent Catch It Live on Wednesday, 14 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: KNMA Art Passage, Select Citywalk Mall, Saket

When: April 1 to December 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Derrière le voile / Behind the Veil (French play with English subtitles)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française de Delhi, Lodi Estate

When: May 14 (6.30pm) & May 15 (3pm)

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: MusicAbility Concert ft Devanga Bidrum Kalita (Piano) & Chanyanit: The Chosen Ones (Chayan, Devanga, Diva, Eshaan & Kevin)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 14

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Forever Yours and Other Poems – Prof GJV Prasad, Prof B Mangalam, Prof Swati Pal & Prof Malashri Lal

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Double Bill | Classical Guitar Recital by Rhitom Sarkar & Hindustani Vocal Recital by Nalini Joshi

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: May 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Handloom Saree Festival

Where: Handloom Haat, Janpath

When: May 9 to 17

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

