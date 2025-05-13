Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 13, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Wednesday, May 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack 

What: Slow Is The New Urgent 

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 14 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)


Where: KNMA Art Passage, Select Citywalk Mall, Saket

When: April 1 to December 31 

Timing: 11am to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)  

 

#Staged 

What: Derrière le voile / Behind the Veil (French play with English subtitles) 

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française de Delhi, Lodi Estate 

When: May 14 (6.30pm) & May 15 (3pm)  

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)   

 

#TuneIn 

What: MusicAbility Concert ft Devanga Bidrum Kalita (Piano) & Chanyanit: The Chosen Ones (Chayan, Devanga, Diva, Eshaan & Kevin) 

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: May 14 

Timing: 7.30pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#LitTalk 

What: Forever Yours and Other Poems – Prof GJV Prasad, Prof B Mangalam, Prof Swati Pal & Prof Malashri Lal 

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: May 14 

Timing: 6pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)   

 

#TuneIn 

What: IIC Double Bill | Classical Guitar Recital by Rhitom Sarkar & Hindustani Vocal Recital by Nalini Joshi 

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: May 14 

Timing: 6pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)  

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live 

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: May 14 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Handloom Saree Festival 

Where: Handloom Haat, Janpath 

When: May 9 to 17 

Timing: 11am to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

