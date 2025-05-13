HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 May 2025
Wednesday, May 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Slow Is The New Urgent
Where: KNMA Art Passage, Select Citywalk Mall, Saket
When: April 1 to December 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Derrière le voile / Behind the Veil (French play with English subtitles)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française de Delhi, Lodi Estate
When: May 14 (6.30pm) & May 15 (3pm)
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: MusicAbility Concert ft Devanga Bidrum Kalita (Piano) & Chanyanit: The Chosen Ones (Chayan, Devanga, Diva, Eshaan & Kevin)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 14
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Forever Yours and Other Poems – Prof GJV Prasad, Prof B Mangalam, Prof Swati Pal & Prof Malashri Lal
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 14
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Double Bill | Classical Guitar Recital by Rhitom Sarkar & Hindustani Vocal Recital by Nalini Joshi
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 14
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: May 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Handloom Saree Festival
Where: Handloom Haat, Janpath
When: May 9 to 17
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)