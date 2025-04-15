HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 April 2025

#ArtAttack What: Beyond Form Catch It Live on Tuesday, 15 April 2025.

Where: Dhoomimal Art Centre, A-8, Connaught Place

When: March 11 to April 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#LitTalk

What: The Ex Daughters of Tolstoy House

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Films of the Spirit

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 15

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Lie Hard ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram

When: April 15

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: DLF Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: Antaraal

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: April 15

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction