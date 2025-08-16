HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 August 2025

#DelhiTalkies What: 22nd Shri Krishan Janmashtami Mahotsav ft Shankar Mahadevan Where: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, near Dilli Haat INA When: August 16 Timing: 3pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow and Pink Lines) #TuneIn What: Whispers To The Divine ft Hiroki Okano Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram When: August 16 Timing: 6pm Entry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro) #Staged What: Krishna – A dance drama Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House When: August 16Timing: 3pm & 6.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #ArtAttack What: Van Gogh – An Immersive Story Where: The Pavilion, DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant KunjWhen: May25 to August 17Timing: 10am to 6pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line) #StepUp What: Ram-Shyam – Janmashtami Celebrations ft Uma Sharma & her disciples Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road When: August 16 Timing: 6.30pm Entry: Free Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughs What: Udta Punjabi ft Pritish Narula Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram When: August 16 Timing: 7pm Entry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction