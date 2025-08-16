Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 11:06 am IST

Saturday, August 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi-NCR's culture. Before you plan your Janmashtami outing, check out HTCity Delhi Junction

#DelhiTalkies

What: 22nd Shri Krishan Janmashtami Mahotsav ft Shankar Mahadevan

Catch It Live on Saturday, 16 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Where: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, near Dilli Haat INA

When: August 16

Timing: 3pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow and Pink Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Whispers To The Divine ft Hiroki Okano

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: August 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: Krishna – A dance drama

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 16

Timing: 3pm & 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Van Gogh – An Immersive Story

Where: The Pavilion, DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: May25 to August 17

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#StepUp

What: Ram-Shyam – Janmashtami Celebrations ft Uma Sharma & her disciples

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: August 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Udta Punjabi ft Pritish Narula

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

