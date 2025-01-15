HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 January 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Sparsh Rekha
Where: Akar Prakar, D-43, Defence Colony
When: December 16 to January 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Hindustani Guitar Recital ft Alec Goldfarb
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: The Animal Kingdom
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: January 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: January 16
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Thursday Tickles ft Onkar Yadav
Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas
When: January 16
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)