Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2025 10:33 PM IST

Thursday, Jan 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Sparsh Rekha

Catch It Live on Thursday, 16 January 2025
Catch It Live on Thursday, 16 January 2025

Where: Akar Prakar, D-43, Defence Colony

When: December 16 to January 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Hindustani Guitar Recital ft Alec Goldfarb

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: The Animal Kingdom

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: January 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: January 16

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Thursday Tickles ft Onkar Yadav

Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas

When: January 16

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

