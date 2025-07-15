HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 July 2025
Wednesday, July 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: SoHo Wednesday ft AERREO
Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: July 16
Timing: 11pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Music Concert ft Amrit Wadali
Where: Room Xo, Xo Bar, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: July 16
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#StepUp
What: Biginning Dance Competition 2025 – All style dance showcase
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 16
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Buddhist Dances: Movement and Mind – Navtej Johar & Joseph Houseal
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: July 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Western Wednesdays | Once Upon a Time in the West (directed by Sergio Leone)
Where: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place (CP)
When: July 16
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Lie Hard ft Gaurav Kapoor
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 16
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Mahila Mangal – Rakhi Teej Bazaar
Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: July 16
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)