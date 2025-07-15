HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 July 2025

Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Wednesday, July 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: SoHo Wednesday ft AERREO

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 16 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 16

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Music Concert ft Amrit Wadali

Where: Room Xo, Xo Bar, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: July 16

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#StepUp

What: Biginning Dance Competition 2025 – All style dance showcase 

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 16

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#LitTalk

What: Buddhist Dances: Movement and Mind – Navtej Johar & Joseph Houseal

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: July 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Western Wednesdays | Once Upon a Time in the West (directed by Sergio Leone)

Where: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

When: July 16

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Lie Hard ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 16

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

#FleaSpree  

What: Mahila Mangal – Rakhi Teej Bazaar 

Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri 

When: July 16 

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

