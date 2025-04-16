HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 April 2025
Thursday, April 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Drupad Vaibhav IV ft Rajesh Sendh (Vocal), Vidushi Jyoti Hegde (Rudra Veena)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: IIC Spring Festival of Music & Dance ft Sarita Mishra (Odissi) & Varsha Dasgupta (Kathak)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 17
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Myths & Memories
Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: April 12 to 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Renaissance 2025 – Tribhuvan Maharaja & Rajni Maharaj (Kathak, Bharatanatyam), Sadhya Group (Contemporary), Kavita Dwivedi (Odissi), Suparna & Mahima (Kathak)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: April 17
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Handloom Expo for Home Furnishing & Textiles
Where: Handloom Haat, Janpath
When: April 11 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)