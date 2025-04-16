Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 April 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 16, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Thursday, April 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Drupad Vaibhav IV ft Rajesh Sendh (Vocal), Vidushi Jyoti Hegde (Rudra Veena)

Catch it Live on Thursday, 17 April 2025.
Catch it Live on Thursday, 17 April 2025.

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: IIC Spring Festival of Music & Dance ft Sarita Mishra (Odissi) & Varsha Dasgupta (Kathak)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 17

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Myths & Memories

Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: April 12 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Renaissance 2025 – Tribhuvan Maharaja & Rajni Maharaj (Kathak, Bharatanatyam), Sadhya Group (Contemporary), Kavita Dwivedi (Odissi), Suparna & Mahima (Kathak)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: April 17

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Handloom Expo for Home Furnishing & Textiles

Where: Handloom Haat, Janpath

When: April 11 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 April 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On