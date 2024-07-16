 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 July 2024 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 July 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 16, 2024 05:55 PM IST

The day of July 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: The Flower Always Sheds Its Fragrance

Catch It Live on 17 July 2024
Catch It Live on 17 July 2024

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: July 12 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: I Am What I Am

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sukoon ft Saaz-e-Mehfil

Where: Ministry of Sound, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38A, Noida

When: July 17

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: July 17

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Mahila Mangal Rakhi Teej Bazaar

Where: The Ashok Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 17

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 July 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
