HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 July 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: The Flower Always Sheds Its FragranceWhere: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen MargWhen: July 12 to 21Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #LitTalkWhat: I Am What I AmWhere: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 17Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Sukoon ft Saaz-e-MehfilWhere: Ministry of Sound, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38A, NoidaWhen: July 17Timing: 9pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Gaurav Gupta LiveWhere: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, DwarkaWhen: July 17Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Mahila Mangal Rakhi Teej BazaarWhere: The Ashok Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, ChanakyapuriWhen: July 17Timing: 10am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction