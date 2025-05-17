Menu Explore
Saturday, May 17, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 17, 2025 12:43 PM IST

Saturday, May 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#CineCall

What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Celebrating 50 years of Shabana Azmi in Indian Cinema. Shyam Benegal Retrospective – Ankur

Catch It Live on Saturday, 17 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Kati Patang Trial Room 2025 ft Aadya Jaswal & The Anirudh Varma Collective

Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash II

When: May 17

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Speaking Stones: Rock Art of Ladakh

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 15 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

Nizami Bandhu.(Photo: Instagram)
What: Royal Qawwali Night ft Nizami Bandhu

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area 

When: May 17

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Ab Hai Aapki Baari ft Inder Sahani

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: May 17

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

