HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 May 2025
Saturday, May 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#CineCall
What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Celebrating 50 years of Shabana Azmi in Indian Cinema. Shyam Benegal Retrospective – Ankur
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 17
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Kati Patang Trial Room 2025 ft Aadya Jaswal & The Anirudh Varma Collective
Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash II
When: May 17
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Speaking Stones: Rock Art of Ladakh
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 15 to 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Royal Qawwali Night ft Nizami Bandhu
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area
When: May 17
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Ab Hai Aapki Baari ft Inder Sahani
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: May 17
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)