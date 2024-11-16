Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 16, 2024 06:58 PM IST

The day of Nov 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: An Evening under the Stars ft Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia

Catch It Live on 17 November 2024
Catch It Live on 17 November 2024

Where: Triveni Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: November 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Time Neither is, Nor Passes

Where: Art Konsult, 1, Hauz Khas Village

When: November 5 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: North East Festival 2024

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: November 15 to 17

Timing: 12pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Swati Sachdeva Live

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: November 17

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The Grand Handloom Fair

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

When: November 14 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: 40

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

