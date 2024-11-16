HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 November 2024

#TuneIn
What: An Evening under the Stars ft Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia
Where: Triveni Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Time Neither is, Nor Passes
Where: Art Konsult, 1, Hauz Khas Village
When: November 5 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: North East Festival 2024
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: November 15 to 17
Timing: 12pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Swati Sachdeva Live
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: November 17
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Grand Handloom Fair
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: November 14 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹40
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)