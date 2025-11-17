HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 November 2025

#KhauDelhi
What: Irish Food Fest
Where: Triveni Café, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 17 to 30
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Shani's Chariot – Reinar Foreman (Curators: Aakshat Sinha & Olga Lystsova)
Where: Urban Fringe – The Underground Studio, F 15, Okhla Phase I
When: November 16 to 30
Timing: 12.30pm to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Govind Puri (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Kanupriya (Director: Ratan Thiyam)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Papa Wala Show ft Inder Sahani
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: November 17
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)