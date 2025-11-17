Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 November 2025

    Monday, November 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 17, 2025 11:37 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #KhauDelhi

    What: Irish Food Fest

    HT Image
    HT Image

    Where: Triveni Café, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 17 to 30

    Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Shani's Chariot – Reinar Foreman (Curators: Aakshat Sinha & Olga Lystsova)

    Where: Urban Fringe – The Underground Studio, F 15, Okhla Phase I

    When: November 16 to 30

    Timing: 12.30pm to 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Govind Puri (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Kanupriya (Director: Ratan Thiyam)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 16

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Papa Wala Show ft Inder Sahani

    Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

    When: November 17

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 17 November 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 17 November 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes