HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 October 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Duality – Works of poet-artist Mehr Dhawan
Where: College of Art, Tilak Marg, Bhagwandas Lane, Lando House
When: September 26 to October 29
Timing: 10am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Geeton Ka Safar: From Gramophones to Playlists Part 2 ft Devanand Jha, Anjila Gugnani (music) & Arti Nayar (dance)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Cinéma de l’Étrange | Spoor & Kitty Kelly’s Diwali
Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: October 17
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Nikolina Madman Flymeon
Where: Klub Hermis, Ground Floor, Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram
When: October 17
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo ft Kushagra & Kaustubh
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 17
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Diwali Haat 2025 -- Parampara Se Roshan Pragati Path
Where: Emporia Complex, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place (CP)
When: October 15 to 25
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)