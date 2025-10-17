Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 October 2025

    Friday, October 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 11:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Duality – Works of poet-artist Mehr Dhawan

    Gram it: Green crackers are allowed in Delhi, as per Supreme Court's recent order. But crackers from outside Delhi-NCR cannot be sold here. So, have you stocked up the crackers yet? (Photo: AFP )
    Where: College of Art, Tilak Marg, Bhagwandas Lane, Lando House

    When: September 26 to October 29

    Timing: 10am to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Geeton Ka Safar: From Gramophones to Playlists Part 2 ft Devanand Jha, Anjila Gugnani (music) & Arti Nayar (dance)

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 17

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Cinéma de l’Étrange | Spoor & Kitty Kelly’s Diwali

    Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: October 17

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Nikolina Madman Flymeon

    Where: Klub Hermis, Ground Floor, Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram

    When: October 17

    Timing: 10pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo ft Kushagra & Kaustubh

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: October 17

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Diwali Haat 2025 -- Parampara Se Roshan Pragati Path

    Where: Emporia Complex, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: October 15 to 25

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

