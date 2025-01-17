Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 17, 2025 09:15 PM IST

Saturday, Jan 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Dastangoi | Dastan-e Karn

Catch It Live on Saturday, 18 January 2025
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: January 18

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Hedonia ft Dhanda Nyoliwala Live

Where: Talkatora Stadium, Talkatora Garden, President's Estate

When: January 18

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Expanding Horizons – Ek Aur Duniya

Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: January 15 to 21

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Zomaland – Season 5

Where: NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla Phase III

When: January 18 & 19

Timing: 2pm

Entry: www.zomato.com/live

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

What: India International Watch & Clock Fair 2025 – Samaya Bharti

Where: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Thyagaraj Stadium, near Dilli Haat INA

When: January 16 to 19

Timing: 10am to 2pm (Business Visitors) & 2pm to 7pm (General Visitors)

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow and Pink Lines)

#Staged

What: Republic Day Mushaira

Where: Urdu Park, Near Meena Bazar, Jama Masjid

When: January 18

Timing: 5.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: What is This? by Kanan Gill

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmere Gate

When: January 18

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

