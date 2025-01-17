HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 January 2025
Saturday, Jan 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#Staged
What: Dastangoi | Dastan-e Karn
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: January 18
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Hedonia ft Dhanda Nyoliwala Live
Where: Talkatora Stadium, Talkatora Garden, President's Estate
When: January 18
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Expanding Horizons – Ek Aur Duniya
Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: January 15 to 21
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Zomaland – Season 5
Where: NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla Phase III
When: January 18 & 19
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.zomato.com/live
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: India International Watch & Clock Fair 2025 – Samaya Bharti
Where: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Thyagaraj Stadium, near Dilli Haat INA
When: January 16 to 19
Timing: 10am to 2pm (Business Visitors) & 2pm to 7pm (General Visitors)
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow and Pink Lines)
#Staged
What: Republic Day Mushaira
Where: Urdu Park, Near Meena Bazar, Jama Masjid
When: January 18
Timing: 5.45pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: What is This? by Kanan Gill
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmere Gate
When: January 18
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines)