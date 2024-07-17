HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 July 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Wings To FlyWhere: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 16 to 20Timing: 10am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #CineCallWhat: Mandela Long Walk to FreedomWhere: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi EstateWhen: July 18Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneInWhat: Festival of Hindustani Classical Music | Sarod recital ft Chandrima MajumdarWhere: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 18Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Umang Rakhi Teej BazaarWhere: Seven Seas Hotel, 12, Mangalam Place, Sector 3, RohiniWhen: July 18Timing: 11am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction