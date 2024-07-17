 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 July 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 July 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 17, 2024 05:30 PM IST

The day of July 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Wings To Fly

Catch It Live on 18 July 2024
Catch It Live on 18 July 2024

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 16 to 20

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Mandela Long Walk to Freedom

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: July 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Festival of Hindustani Classical Music | Sarod recital ft Chandrima Majumdar

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Umang Rakhi Teej Bazaar

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, 12, Mangalam Place, Sector 3, Rohini

When: July 18

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 July 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On