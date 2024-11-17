HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 November 2024

#ArtAttack What: Crimson Visions: Serigraphs by MF Husain Catch It Live on 18 November 2024

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: September 2 to November 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Yellowstone International Film Festival | Soundscape

Where: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: November 18

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: Sita’s Voice in the Assamese Ramayana

Where: Lecture Room II (Annexe), India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: November 18

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Music Night ft Snehi

Where: The Terrace, Shopprix Mall, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: November 18

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction