Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 17, 2024 08:12 PM IST

The day of Nov 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Crimson Visions: Serigraphs by MF Husain

Catch It Live on 18 November 2024
Catch It Live on 18 November 2024

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: September 2 to November 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Yellowstone International Film Festival | Soundscape

Where: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: November 18

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: Sita’s Voice in the Assamese Ramayana

Where: Lecture Room II (Annexe), India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: November 18

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Music Night ft Snehi

Where: The Terrace, Shopprix Mall, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: November 18

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //