HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 November 2024
Nov 17, 2024 08:12 PM IST
The day of Nov 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Crimson Visions: Serigraphs by MF Husain
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: September 2 to November 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Yellowstone International Film Festival | Soundscape
Where: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
When: November 18
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Sita’s Voice in the Assamese Ramayana
Where: Lecture Room II (Annexe), India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate
When: November 18
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Music Night ft Snehi
Where: The Terrace, Shopprix Mall, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: November 18
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)