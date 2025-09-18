HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 September 2025

#Staged
What: Khamosh! Adaalat Jaari Hai
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: September 18 & 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Mr Dance of India | Prof Mohan Khokar’s Centenary Celebration of Prof Mohan Khokar – 108 Dancers of Delhi (By Ashish Khokar)
Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)
When: September 18
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: September 18
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Art Incept – Silent Spring – Exhibition of Santanu Dey's works
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: September 17 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Daniel Sloss – The New Show
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg
When: September 18
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)