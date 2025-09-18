Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 September 2025

    Thursday, September 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction

    Published on: Sep 18, 2025 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: Khamosh! Adaalat Jaari Hai

    Catch It Live on Thursday, 18 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: September 18 & 19

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: Mr Dance of India | Prof Mohan Khokar’s Centenary Celebration of Prof Mohan Khokar – 108 Dancers of Delhi (By Ashish Khokar)

    Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

    When: September 18

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: September 18

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Art Incept – Silent Spring – Exhibition of Santanu Dey's works

    Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: September 17 to 22

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Daniel Sloss – The New Show

    Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg

    When: September 18

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

