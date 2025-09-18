HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 September 2025

#Staged What: Khamosh! Adaalat Jaari Hai Catch It Live on Thursday, 18 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: September 18 & 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp What: Mr Dance of India | Prof Mohan Khokar’s Centenary Celebration of Prof Mohan Khokar – 108 Dancers of Delhi (By Ashish Khokar)

Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

When: September 18

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 18

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Art Incept – Silent Spring – Exhibition of Santanu Dey's works

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: September 17 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs What: Daniel Sloss – The New Show

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg

When: September 18

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)