Tue, Aug 19, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 11:16 am IST

Tuesday, August 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction

#ArtAttack

What: Monsoon Meditation

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 19 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: Art Life Gallery, Sector 44, Noida

When: August 19 to September 1

Timing: 1pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)

#StepUp

What: Monsoon Festival Of Dance ft Sujatha Ramanathan (Bharatanatyam) & Shipra Joshi (Kathak)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: August 19

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Darzi Ki Awaaz

Where: One8 Commune, Golf Course Road, Unit No. 4 Ground Floor, Sector 43 Gurugram

When: August 19

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bandsintown.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Lie Hard – A Comedy Game Show ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

