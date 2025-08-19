HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 August 2025

#ArtAttackWhat: Monsoon MeditationWhere: Art Life Gallery, Sector 44, NoidaWhen: August 19 to September 1Timing: 1pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line) #StepUpWhat: Monsoon Festival Of Dance ft Sujatha Ramanathan (Bharatanatyam) & Shipra Joshi (Kathak)Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi RoadWhen: August 19Timing: 6pmEntry: Free Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneInWhat: Darzi Ki AwaazWhere: One8 Commune, Golf Course Road, Unit No. 4 Ground Floor, Sector 43 GurugramWhen: August 19Timing: 7.30pmEntry: www.bandsintown.comNearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro) #JustForLaughsWhat: Lie Hard – A Comedy Game Show ft Gaurav KapoorWhere: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: August 19Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction