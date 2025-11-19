Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 November 2025

    Wednesday, November 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 19, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: World Heritage Week | Gaja Lok ft Vidya Shah

    Gram it: Delhiites’ love for shopping is unmatched, and when it’s time for India International Trade Fair then there’s no stopping the shopaholics! As the 44th edition of the fair opens for general public from today (November 19 to 24), the rush at Bharat Mandapam is expected to make new records due to the rising footfall. Here’s spotting some visitors at the Delhi state pavilion, with their haul. (Photo: Sonu Mehta/HT)
    Where: Multipurpose Hall, INTACH, 71 Lodhi Estate

    When: November 19

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: The Crucible (Director: Amitesh Grover)

    Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: November 19 to 23

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: Delhi Peace Festival 2025 – Performances by Sujata Mohapatra (Odissi), Rama Vaidyanathan (Bharatanatyam), Aastha Mohapatra (Opera Soloist), Baisali Mohanty, Rinjini Mitra, and Silvia Vona

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 19

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Chhoti Baatein, Bade Sapne – Artworks by Rajesh Ram

    Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links

    When: November 6 to December 29

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: A Billion Butterflies – A life in Climate and Chaos Theory

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: November 19

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Pitch Please ft Rahul Dua

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: November 19 & 20

    Timing: 5pm & 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Winter & Christmas Flea Market

    Where: D-107, Vyapar Marg, Sector 2, Noida

    When: November 19

    Timing: 11am to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 15 (Blue Line)

