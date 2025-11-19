HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 November 2025

#TuneIn
What: World Heritage Week | Gaja Lok ft Vidya Shah
Where: Multipurpose Hall, INTACH, 71 Lodhi Estate
When: November 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: The Crucible (Director: Amitesh Grover)
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: November 19 to 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Delhi Peace Festival 2025 – Performances by Sujata Mohapatra (Odissi), Rama Vaidyanathan (Bharatanatyam), Aastha Mohapatra (Opera Soloist), Baisali Mohanty, Rinjini Mitra, and Silvia Vona
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Chhoti Baatein, Bade Sapne – Artworks by Rajesh Ram
Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links
When: November 6 to December 29
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: A Billion Butterflies – A life in Climate and Chaos Theory
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: November 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Pitch Please ft Rahul Dua
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 19 & 20
Timing: 5pm & 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Winter & Christmas Flea Market
Where: D-107, Vyapar Marg, Sector 2, Noida
When: November 19
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 15 (Blue Line)