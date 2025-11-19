HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 November 2025

What: World Heritage Week | Gaja Lok ft Vidya Shah

Where: Multipurpose Hall, INTACH, 71 Lodhi Estate

When: November 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

What: The Crucible (Director: Amitesh Grover)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: November 19 to 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: Delhi Peace Festival 2025 – Performances by Sujata Mohapatra (Odissi), Rama Vaidyanathan (Bharatanatyam), Aastha Mohapatra (Opera Soloist), Baisali Mohanty, Rinjini Mitra, and Silvia Vona