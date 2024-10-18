HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 October 2024
The day of Oct 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: Seedhe Maut India Tour
Where: Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, IP Estate
When: October 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Lekhak Ki Khoj Mein Kirdar
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Dastan-e-Chauboli & Dastan Billi ki
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: To Feel
Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 16 to 21
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: The IIC Experience | A Carnival of Comedy Films ft Modern Times
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 19
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: International Festival on Indian Dance | Kathak Recital ft Archana Joglekar
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: October 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Korea Travel Fiesta 2024
Where: DLF Avenue, Press Enclave Marg, Saket
When: October 19 & 20
Timing: Noon to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Home Soiree
Where: A-1/74, Panchsheel Enclave
When: October 18 & 19
Timing: Noon to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chirag Delhi (Magenta Line)
