Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 18, 2024 06:00 PM IST

The day of Oct 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Seedhe Maut India Tour

Catch It Live on 19 October 2024

Where: Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, IP Estate

When: October 19

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

 

#Staged

What: Lekhak Ki Khoj Mein Kirdar

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#Staged

What: Dastan-e-Chauboli & Dastan Billi ki

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: To Feel

Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 16 to 21

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

#CineCall

What: The IIC Experience | A Carnival of Comedy Films ft Modern Times

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 19

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#StepUp

What: International Festival on Indian Dance | Kathak Recital ft Archana Joglekar

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: October 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#DelhiTalkies

What: Korea Travel Fiesta 2024

Where: DLF Avenue, Press Enclave Marg, Saket

When: October 19 & 20

Timing: Noon to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: The Home Soiree

Where: A-1/74, Panchsheel Enclave

When: October 18 & 19

Timing: Noon to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chirag Delhi (Magenta Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

Follow Us On