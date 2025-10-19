Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 October 2025

    Sunday, October 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 19, 2025 10:14 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: IYAZ – Replay India Tour

    Gram it: Rows of diyas on Kartavya Path give a never seen before sheen to India Gate. Several volunteers lit up these as part of Delhi government's Diwali celebrations over the weekend. Delhiites, how about joining them today evening? (Photo: Deepanshu Aggarwal/AP)
    Gram it: Rows of diyas on Kartavya Path give a never seen before sheen to India Gate. Several volunteers lit up these as part of Delhi government's Diwali celebrations over the weekend. Delhiites, how about joining them today evening? (Photo: Deepanshu Aggarwal/AP)

    Where: The Living Room - TLR Cafe, 31, Hauz Khas Village

    When: October 19

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Ascending Roots

    Where: Ojas Art,1AQ, Near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli

    When: October 5 to November 1

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Purane Chawal

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 19

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: After Office Hours ft Pawan Singh & Rakesh Addlakha

    Where: The Project Comedy, R2, Upper Ground Floor, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

    When: October 19

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

