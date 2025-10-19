HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 October 2025

#TuneIn What: IYAZ – Replay India Tour Gram it: Rows of diyas on Kartavya Path give a never seen before sheen to India Gate. Several volunteers lit up these as part of Delhi government's Diwali celebrations over the weekend. Delhiites, how about joining them today evening? (Photo: Deepanshu Aggarwal/AP)

Where: The Living Room - TLR Cafe, 31, Hauz Khas Village

When: October 19

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Ascending Roots

Where: Ojas Art,1AQ, Near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli

When: October 5 to November 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Purane Chawal

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 19

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs What: After Office Hours ft Pawan Singh & Rakesh Addlakha

Where: The Project Comedy, R2, Upper Ground Floor, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: October 19

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)