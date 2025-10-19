HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 October 2025

#TuneIn
What: IYAZ – Replay India Tour
Where: The Living Room - TLR Cafe, 31, Hauz Khas Village
When: October 19
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Ascending Roots
Where: Ojas Art,1AQ, Near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli
When: October 5 to November 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Purane Chawal
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 19
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: After Office Hours ft Pawan Singh & Rakesh Addlakha
Where: The Project Comedy, R2, Upper Ground Floor, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: October 19
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)