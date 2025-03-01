Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 01, 2025 11:11 PM IST

Sunday, March 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Life (Vida) from Spain

Catch it Live on Sunday, 2 March 2025
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 2

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Simba Uproar 2025 ft King

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

When: March 2

Timing: 2pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Carpet Stories

Where: Gallery Threshold, C221, Sarvodaya Enclave

When: March 1 to 22

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Indie ComiX Fest

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: March 2

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Morning Raaga | Violin Recital ft R Sridhar

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: March 2

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vipul Goyal - Unleashed

Where: Noor by Khubani, Gardens Galleria Mall, 105, Sector 38, Noida

When: March 2

Timing: 5.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector-18 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Navi Nari

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: March 1 to 3

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

