HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 March 2025
Sunday, March 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Life (Vida) from Spain
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 2
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Simba Uproar 2025 ft King
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road
When: March 2
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Carpet Stories
Where: Gallery Threshold, C221, Sarvodaya Enclave
When: March 1 to 22
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Indie ComiX Fest
Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
When: March 2
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Morning Raaga | Violin Recital ft R Sridhar
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: March 2
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Vipul Goyal - Unleashed
Where: Noor by Khubani, Gardens Galleria Mall, 105, Sector 38, Noida
When: March 2
Timing: 5.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector-18 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Navi Nari
Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: March 1 to 3
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)