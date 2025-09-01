HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 September 2025

#StagedWhat: Parakram – Children Theatre Festival 2025Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi HouseWhen: September 2Timing: 6pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #StepUp What: आदि - Anant: An Evening Of Divine Eternity ft Sanjukta Sinha, Dheerendra Tiwari and Sanjeet Gangani (Kathak)Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 2 Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #CineCallWhat: Travelling Film South Asia 2025 – A Festival of South Asian Documentaries | Abundance: Living with a Forest (directed by Dolly Kikon)Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road When: September 2Timing: 6pmEntry: Free Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #ArtAttackWhat: Delhi Contemporary Art WeekWhere: Bikaner House, Pandara RoadWhen: August 31 to September 4Timing: 10am to 6pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line) #JustForLaughs What: The Duo ft Onkar & Shreya Priyam Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: September 2Timing: 7pm Entry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction