Mon, Sept 01, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 September 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 08:00 pm IST

Tuesday, September 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Parakram – Children Theatre Festival 2025

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 2 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: September 2

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: आदि - Anant: An Evening Of Divine Eternity ft Sanjukta Sinha, Dheerendra Tiwari and Sanjeet Gangani (Kathak)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Travelling Film South Asia 2025 – A Festival of South Asian Documentaries | Abundance: Living with a Forest (directed by Dolly Kikon)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: September 2

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Delhi Contemporary Art Week

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: August 31 to September 4

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Duo ft Onkar & Shreya Priyam

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

