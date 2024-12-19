HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 December 2024
The day of Dec 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Pirate Christmas Carnival
Where: Dutchman Port, 4th Floor, Spectrum Metro Mall, Gardenia Gateway, Sector 75, Noida
When: December 20 to 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 50 (Aqua Line)
#TuneIn
What: GLORIA – Vivaldi ft Delhi Chamber Choir
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 20
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Songs of the Season ft Ao Naga Choir
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 20
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Harvest 2024-2 – Blue Horizons
Where: Arushi Arts, W-23, Greater Kailash II
When: 10 December 2024 to 10 February 2025
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival | Daaku Sultana
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: December 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: A Pageant of Early Christmas Music
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: December 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Fairytale'ss Winter Edit
Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram
When: December 20
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)