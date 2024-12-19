Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 19, 2024 08:00 PM IST

The day of Dec 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#DelhiTalkies

What: Pirate Christmas Carnival

Catch It Live on Friday, 20 December 2024
Catch It Live on Friday, 20 December 2024

Where: Dutchman Port, 4th Floor, Spectrum Metro Mall, Gardenia Gateway, Sector 75, Noida

When: December 20 to 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 50 (Aqua Line)

#TuneIn

What: GLORIA – Vivaldi ft Delhi Chamber Choir

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 20

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Songs of the Season ft Ao Naga Choir

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 20

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Harvest 2024-2 – Blue Horizons

Where: Arushi Arts, W-23, Greater Kailash II

When: 10 December 2024 to 10 February 2025

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival | Daaku Sultana

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: December 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: A Pageant of Early Christmas Music

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: December 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The Fairytale'ss Winter Edit

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: December 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

