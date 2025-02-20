Menu Explore
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2025 12:53 PM IST

Thursday, February 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Rupa Bheda: Secrets of Form

Catch It Live on Thursday, 20 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Catch It Live on Thursday, 20 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: February 20 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: PTA

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Nashist | Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry ft Gauhar Raza & Sohail Hashmi

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Festival of Humour & Satire

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: February 20

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Register at aksharatheatre@gmail.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: India Gaming Show (IGS) 2025

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: February 20 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The Fairytale'ss – Fashion, Jewel & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Hotel Jaypee Siddharth, Rajendra Place

When: February 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajendra Place (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

