HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 February 2025
Thursday, February 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Rupa Bheda: Secrets of Form
Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: February 20 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: PTA
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Nashist | Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry ft Gauhar Raza & Sohail Hashmi
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Festival of Humour & Satire
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: February 20
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Register at aksharatheatre@gmail.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: India Gaming Show (IGS) 2025
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: February 20 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Fairytale'ss – Fashion, Jewel & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Hotel Jaypee Siddharth, Rajendra Place
When: February 20
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajendra Place (Blue Line)