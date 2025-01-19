Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 19, 2025 11:19 PM IST

Monday, Jan 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Terraform

Catch It Live on Monday, 20 January 2025
Where: STIR Gallery, North Drive, DLF, Chattarpur Farms

When: January 19 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Mausique Meri Manzil ft Jayateerth Mevundi

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: January 20

Timing: 5.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Mahatma Phule

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Harsh Barar Live

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: January 20

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

