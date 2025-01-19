HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 January 2025
Jan 19, 2025 11:19 PM IST
Monday, Jan 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Terraform
Where: STIR Gallery, North Drive, DLF, Chattarpur Farms
When: January 19 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Mausique Meri Manzil ft Jayateerth Mevundi
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: January 20
Timing: 5.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Mahatma Phule
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Harsh Barar Live
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: January 20
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
