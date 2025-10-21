HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 October 2025

#ArtAttack
What: The Art of Embroidery
Where: Gallery Art Motif, A1-178 (Fourth Floor) Safdarjung Enclave
When: September 27 to November 8
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Night ft Harish
Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: October 21
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: After Office Hours
Where: The Project Comedy, R2, Upper Ground Floor, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: October 21
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)