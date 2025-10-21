Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 October 2025

    Tuesday, October 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 21, 2025 12:48 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: The Art of Embroidery

    Gram it: Commuters drove amid heavy smog in Delhi on Tuesday morning, as haze engulfed the city skyline a day after Diwali celebrations. You too feel the urge to cough or sneeze? (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP)

    Where: Gallery Art Motif, A1-178 (Fourth Floor) Safdarjung Enclave

    When: September 27 to November 8

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Bollywood Night ft Harish

    Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

    When: October 21

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: After Office Hours

    Where: The Project Comedy, R2, Upper Ground Floor, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

    When: October 21

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

