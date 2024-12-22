HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 December 2024

#TuneIn What: Goan Cultural Christmas Fest 2024 Catch It Live on Sunday, 22 December 2024

Where: Sylvan Chef, Nangal Road, Iaa Colony, Sector D, Vasant Kunj

When: December 22

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Journey A Full Circle – Anupam Sud

Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links

When: 13 December 2024 to 7 February 2025

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: 2 INDIAS

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Peter Cat Recording Co. | Good Luck Beta '24

Where: Leisure Valley Park (Gate 2), 19-20 Leisure Valley Road, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: December 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: The Last Of The Sea Women

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Grown Up! Stand-up Comedy ft Jaspreet Singh

Where: NCUI Auditorium, 3, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: December 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Luxury Winter & Wedding Edit

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1, CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, Shahdara

When: December 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma Court (Pink Line)

