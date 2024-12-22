Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 22, 2024 12:01 PM IST

The day of Dec 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Goan Cultural Christmas Fest 2024

Catch It Live on Sunday, 22 December 2024
Where: Sylvan Chef, Nangal Road, Iaa Colony, Sector D, Vasant Kunj

When: December 22

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: The Journey A Full Circle – Anupam Sud 

Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links

When: 13 December 2024 to 7 February 2025  

Timing: 11am to 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: 2 INDIAS

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn 

What: Peter Cat Recording Co. | Good Luck Beta '24

Where: Leisure Valley Park (Gate 2), 19-20 Leisure Valley Road, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: December 22 

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in 

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: The Last Of The Sea Women

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Grown Up! Stand-up Comedy ft Jaspreet Singh

Where: NCUI Auditorium, 3, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: December 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines) 

 

#FleaSpree

What: Luxury Winter & Wedding Edit 

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1, CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, Shahdara  

When: December 22 

Timing: 11am to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma Court (Pink Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

