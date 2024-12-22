HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 December 2024
The day of Dec 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: Goan Cultural Christmas Fest 2024
Where: Sylvan Chef, Nangal Road, Iaa Colony, Sector D, Vasant Kunj
When: December 22
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Journey A Full Circle – Anupam Sud
Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links
When: 13 December 2024 to 7 February 2025
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: 2 INDIAS
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Peter Cat Recording Co. | Good Luck Beta '24
Where: Leisure Valley Park (Gate 2), 19-20 Leisure Valley Road, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: The Last Of The Sea Women
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Grown Up! Stand-up Comedy ft Jaspreet Singh
Where: NCUI Auditorium, 3, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area
When: December 22
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Luxury Winter & Wedding Edit
Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1, CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, Shahdara
When: December 22
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma Court (Pink Line)