HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 January 2025

#TuneIn
What: IIC Annual Day 2025 | Concert ft Advaita Crescendo Quintet
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Split and Return
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: January 21 to 31
Timing: 11am and 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Rangpravesham | Kuchipudi Dance Recital ft Samaya Chauhan
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: January 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sukoon 2.0 ft Vandana Ki Sufi Baithak
Where: Ministry of Sound, Gardens Galleria, C2 B, Sector 38A, Noida
When: January 22
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Swati Sachdeva Live
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Second Floor, Central Plaza, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: January 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)