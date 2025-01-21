HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 January 2025

#TuneIn What: IIC Annual Day 2025 | Concert ft Advaita Crescendo Quintet Catch It Live on Wednesday, 22 January 2025

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Split and Return

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: January 21 to 31

Timing: 11am and 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Rangpravesham | Kuchipudi Dance Recital ft Samaya Chauhan

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: January 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Sukoon 2.0 ft Vandana Ki Sufi Baithak

Where: Ministry of Sound, Gardens Galleria, C2 B, Sector 38A, Noida

When: January 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Swati Sachdeva Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Second Floor, Central Plaza, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: January 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

