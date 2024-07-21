HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 July 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Past in Perspective: Printmaking Practices from BengalWhere: Akar Prakar, D-43, Defence ColonyWhen: June 20 to July 27Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Pink & Violet Lines) #TuneInWhat: Soham MallickWhere: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung EnclaveWhen: July 22Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.inNearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line) #StepUpWhat: Big DanceWhere: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus MargWhen: July 22Timing: 6pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #JustForLaughsWhat: Rahul Dua LiveWhere: The Comedy Theatre, Central Plaza Mall, Parsvnath Exotica, DLF Phase 5, Sector 42, GurugramWhen: July 22Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction