Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
New Delhi
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 July 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 21, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of July 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Past in Perspective: Printmaking Practices from Bengal

Catch It Live on 22 July 2024

Where: Akar Prakar, D-43, Defence Colony

When: June 20 to July 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Pink & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Soham Mallick

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: July 22

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#StepUp

What: Big Dance

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: July 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rahul Dua Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, Central Plaza Mall, Parsvnath Exotica, DLF Phase 5, Sector 42, Gurugram

When: July 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
