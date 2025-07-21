Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 08:00 pm IST

Tuesday, July 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: The Weight of Light – Works of Rahul Inamdar

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 22 July 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Gallery Threshold, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

When: July 19 to August 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Retro Night ft Arakshit Live

Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Spectrum Metro, FOF 23D to FOF 24, Sector 75, Noida

When: July 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Pride Station/Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)

#LitTalk

What: Consumer Series | The Obesity Pandemic: Untangling Food, Lifestyle and More -- Prof. Naresh Gupta, Ritika Samaddar, Anita Gupta, Jayashree Gupta

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Spirit of Hariyali Teej

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: July 17 to 30

Timing: 4.30pm to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

