HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 July 2025

#ArtAttack What: The Weight of Light – Works of Rahul Inamdar

Where: Gallery Threshold, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

When: July 19 to August 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Retro Night ft Arakshit Live

Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Spectrum Metro, FOF 23D to FOF 24, Sector 75, Noida

When: July 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Pride Station/Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)

#LitTalk

What: Consumer Series | The Obesity Pandemic: Untangling Food, Lifestyle and More -- Prof. Naresh Gupta, Ritika Samaddar, Anita Gupta, Jayashree Gupta

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Spirit of Hariyali Teej

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: July 17 to 30

Timing: 4.30pm to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

