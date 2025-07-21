HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 July 2025

#ArtAttack
What: The Weight of Light – Works of Rahul Inamdar
Where: Gallery Threshold, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave
When: July 19 to August 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Retro Night ft Arakshit Live
Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Spectrum Metro, FOF 23D to FOF 24, Sector 75, Noida
When: July 22
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Pride Station/Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)
#LitTalk
What: Consumer Series | The Obesity Pandemic: Untangling Food, Lifestyle and More -- Prof. Naresh Gupta, Ritika Samaddar, Anita Gupta, Jayashree Gupta
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Spirit of Hariyali Teej
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: July 17 to 30
Timing: 4.30pm to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)