HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 21, 2024 06:00 PM IST

The day of Nov 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan 2024 | Kathak Recital ft Vidushi Saswati Sen

Catch It Live on 22 November 2024
Catch It Live on 22 November 2024

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: November 22 to 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: World Crafts Forum 2024

Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Pragati Maidan, Bhairon Road

When: November 22 to 24

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Nayaab India Tour ft Ashu Shukla

Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: November 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: New Delhi Fringe Festival | Hamann Hai Ishq Mastaanaa

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ww.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Peace Notes ft South Asian Symphony Orchestra

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, First Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 22

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)


For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

