HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 November 2024
The day of Nov 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan 2024 | Kathak Recital ft Vidushi Saswati Sen
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: November 22 to 24
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: World Crafts Forum 2024
Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Pragati Maidan, Bhairon Road
When: November 22 to 24
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Nayaab India Tour ft Ashu Shukla
Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: November 22
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: New Delhi Fringe Festival | Hamann Hai Ishq Mastaanaa
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ww.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Peace Notes ft South Asian Symphony Orchestra
Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, First Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 22
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)