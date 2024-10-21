Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 21, 2024 06:00 PM IST

The day of Oct 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack 

What: Faras Nama 

Catch It Live on 22 October 2024
Catch It Live on 22 October 2024

Where: Centre of Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, Pandara Road 

When: October 19 to 28 

Timing: 10am to 6pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line) 

 

#Staged 

What: The IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts | Tanashah 

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg 

When: October 22 

Timing: 6.30pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)   

 

#StepUp 

What: Anusaran 

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: October 22 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)     

 

#LitTalk 

What: Nomadic subterfuges of Luso-Indian-Hispanic narratives 

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place 

When: October 22 

Timing: 6pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Aheli – Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition 

Where: Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Twin District Centre, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini 

When: October 22 

Timing: 10am to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line) 

 

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

 

 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On