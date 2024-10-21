HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 October 2024

#ArtAttack What: Faras Nama Catch It Live on 22 October 2024

Where: Centre of Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 19 to 28

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: The IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts | Tanashah

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg

When: October 22

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Anusaran

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Nomadic subterfuges of Luso-Indian-Hispanic narratives

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: October 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli – Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Twin District Centre, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: October 22

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction