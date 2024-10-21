HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 October 2024
Oct 21, 2024 06:00 PM IST
The day of Oct 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Faras Nama
Where: Centre of Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 19 to 28
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: The IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts | Tanashah
Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg
When: October 22
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Anusaran
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Nomadic subterfuges of Luso-Indian-Hispanic narratives
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: October 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli – Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Twin District Centre, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: October 22
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)