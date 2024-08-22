 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 22, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Aug 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Reframing the Adivasi

Catch It Live on 23 August 2024
Catch It Live on 23 August 2024

Where: Art Gallery (Annexe), India International Centre, 11, Lodhi Estate

When: August 22 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Depot Legends ft Tajdar Junaid

Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash II

When: August 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.townscript.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: Art Matters XCIII | Interpretations of Kabir, Premodern and Modern

Where: Seminar Halls 2 & 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 23

Timing: 6.15pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: 50 Years of Fun | Riviera East

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Parabola Of Dance

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Abijit Ganguly Live

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: August 23

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Delhi Dhamaka

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: August 23

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 August 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On