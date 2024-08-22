HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 August 2024
#ArtAttack
What: Reframing the Adivasi
Where: Art Gallery (Annexe), India International Centre, 11, Lodhi Estate
When: August 22 to 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Depot Legends ft Tajdar Junaid
Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash II
When: August 23
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.townscript.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: Art Matters XCIII | Interpretations of Kabir, Premodern and Modern
Where: Seminar Halls 2 & 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 23
Timing: 6.15pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: 50 Years of Fun | Riviera East
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Parabola Of Dance
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 23
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Abijit Ganguly Live
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: August 23
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Delhi Dhamaka
Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram
When: August 23
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)