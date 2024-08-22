HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 August 2024

#ArtAttack What: Reframing the Adivasi Catch It Live on 23 August 2024

Where: Art Gallery (Annexe), India International Centre, 11, Lodhi Estate

When: August 22 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Depot Legends ft Tajdar Junaid

Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash II

When: August 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.townscript.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: Art Matters XCIII | Interpretations of Kabir, Premodern and Modern

Where: Seminar Halls 2 & 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 23

Timing: 6.15pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: 50 Years of Fun | Riviera East

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Parabola Of Dance

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Abijit Ganguly Live

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: August 23

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Delhi Dhamaka

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: August 23

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

