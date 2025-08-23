HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 August 2025
Saturday, August 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Naaritva
Where: Lokayata Art Gallery, 1 Hauz Khas Village
When: August 23 to 26
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#TuneIn
What: 19th Pandit Siyaram Tiwari Music Festival 2025 | Pakhawaj recital by Gaurav Shankar Upadhyay, Devashish Pathak & Dhrupad recital by Sumeet Anand Pandey
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Roobaru ft Pallavi Mahajan
Where: Hideout Studio, Shop No 1, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: August 23
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Khari Nadi – Richa Nagar, Shashikala Rai & Apoorvanand
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: August 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: The Corporate
Where: Rasik Performing Arts, Plot No 66, Sector 49, Gurugram
When: August 23
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: August 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)