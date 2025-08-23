Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 06:00 am IST

Saturday, August 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Naaritva

Catch It Live on Saturday, 23 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Catch It Live on Saturday, 23 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: Lokayata Art Gallery, 1 Hauz Khas Village

When: August 23 to 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#TuneIn

What: 19th Pandit Siyaram Tiwari Music Festival 2025 | Pakhawaj recital by Gaurav Shankar Upadhyay, Devashish Pathak & Dhrupad recital by Sumeet Anand Pandey

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Roobaru ft Pallavi Mahajan

Where: Hideout Studio, Shop No 1, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: August 23

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Khari Nadi – Richa Nagar, Shashikala Rai & Apoorvanand

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: August 23

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: The Corporate

Where: Rasik Performing Arts, Plot No 66, Sector 49, Gurugram

When: August 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 23

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 August 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On