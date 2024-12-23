HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 December 2024

#Staged What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav | Dhundh Catch It Live on Monday, 23 December 2024

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: December 23

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Maestros of the GenNext ft Mamta Maharaj

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: A Therapeutic Baithak ft Ronkini Gupta

Where: Arthouse by Ekta, Basement, E-300, Block E, Greater Kailash I

When: December 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Adaah - Contemporary & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: December 21 to 23

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

