Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 23, 2024 02:40 PM IST

The day of Dec 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav | Dhundh

Catch It Live on Monday, 23 December 2024
Catch It Live on Monday, 23 December 2024

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: December 23

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Maestros of the GenNext ft Mamta Maharaj

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: A Therapeutic Baithak ft Ronkini Gupta

Where: Arthouse by Ekta, Basement, E-300, Block E, Greater Kailash I

When: December 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Adaah - Contemporary & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: December 21 to 23

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On