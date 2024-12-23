HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 December 2024
Dec 23, 2024 02:40 PM IST
The day of Dec 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#Staged
What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav | Dhundh
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: December 23
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Maestros of the GenNext ft Mamta Maharaj
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: A Therapeutic Baithak ft Ronkini Gupta
Where: Arthouse by Ekta, Basement, E-300, Block E, Greater Kailash I
When: December 23
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Adaah - Contemporary & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: December 21 to 23
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)