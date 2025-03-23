Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 23, 2025 11:16 AM IST

Sunday, March 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival 2025 | Sarod recital by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan

Where: Open-Air Theatre, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Lawns, Copernicus Marg

When: March 23

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: CIMA Art Mela 2025

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 23 to 29

Timing; 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2025 | Train to Pakistan

Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: March 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival | The Outrun (Germany, UK)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 23

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Adirang Mahotsav 2025 | Craft Mela

Where: National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: March 23

Timing: 3pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: JAYA – A Rock Musical of the Mahabharata!

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: March 23

Timing: 3.30pm & 6.30 pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish Solanki

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: March 23

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: April Cornell — Linens

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: March 23 to 25

Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

