HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 March 2025
Sunday, March 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival 2025 | Sarod recital by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan
Where: Open-Air Theatre, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Lawns, Copernicus Marg
When: March 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: CIMA Art Mela 2025
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 23 to 29
Timing; 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2025 | Train to Pakistan
Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: March 23
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival | The Outrun (Germany, UK)
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Adirang Mahotsav 2025 | Craft Mela
Where: National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: March 23
Timing: 3pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: JAYA – A Rock Musical of the Mahabharata!
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: March 23
Timing: 3.30pm & 6.30 pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish Solanki
Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: March 23
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: April Cornell — Linens
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: March 23 to 25
Timing: 10am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)