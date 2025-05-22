HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 May 2025

#TuneIn What: Mathame Catch It Live on Friday, 23 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Room XO, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: May 23

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

What: Whispers of the Hear

Where: Art Gallery, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1 Rafi Marg

When: May 23 to 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Raj Kapoor (1987) directed by Siddharth Kak

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 23

Timing: 2pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Can we Rejuvenate Yamuna? – DP Mathuria, Manu Bhatnagar, Srinivas Chokkakula & Asok Kumar G

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 23

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Tara Sitara ft DJ JAPS

Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Gate 8), Aerocity

When: May 23

Timing: 10.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Baap Ko Mat Sikha ft Pranit More

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: May 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)

