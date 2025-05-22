HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 May 2025
Friday, May 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Mathame
Where: Room XO, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: May 23
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Whispers of the Hear
Where: Art Gallery, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1 Rafi Marg
When: May 23 to 29
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Raj Kapoor (1987) directed by Siddharth Kak
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 23
Timing: 2pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Can we Rejuvenate Yamuna? – DP Mathuria, Manu Bhatnagar, Srinivas Chokkakula & Asok Kumar G
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Tara Sitara ft DJ JAPS
Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Gate 8), Aerocity
When: May 23
Timing: 10.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Baap Ko Mat Sikha ft Pranit More
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: May 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)