HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Friday, May 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Mathame

Catch It Live on Friday, 23 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Friday, 23 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Room XO, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: May 23  

Timing: 10pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro) 

 

#ArtAttack

What: Whispers of the Hear

Where: Art Gallery, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1 Rafi Marg

When: May 23 to 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines) 

 

#CineCall

What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Raj Kapoor (1987) directed by Siddharth Kak

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: May 23

Timing: 2pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)  

 

#LitTalk 

What: Can we Rejuvenate Yamuna? – DP Mathuria, Manu Bhatnagar, Srinivas Chokkakula & Asok Kumar G

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 23

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)  

 

#TuneIn 

What: Tara Sitara ft DJ JAPS 

Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Gate 8), Aerocity

When: May 23

Timing: 10.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Baap Ko Mat Sikha ft Pranit More 

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida  

When: May 23 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)  

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 May 2025
Follow Us On