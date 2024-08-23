HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 August 2024
The day of Aug 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Weathering Waves
Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai
When: August 24 to September 23
Timing: 11.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: TARIQA: The Path
Where: Ravi Shankar Centre, 7 Rizal Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: August 24
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
#TuneIn
What: Heartbreak 2020 Tour ft Kamakshi Khanna
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar
When: August 24
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Traasadi ft Manav Kaul
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: August 24
Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: In Search of Ajantrik
Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Place
When: August 24
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Register Here
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Halwa ft Amit Tandon
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, SKD Basti, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate
When: August 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Pernia's Pop-Up Show – The Wedding Trunk
Where: Pernia's Pop Up Studio, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli
When: August 23 & 24
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)