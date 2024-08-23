HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 August 2024

#ArtAttack What: Weathering Waves Catch It Live on 24 August 2024

Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: August 24 to September 23

Timing: 11.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

An artwork by Priyantha Udagedara, who explores the nostalgia of his native country Sri Lanka. Turning to the Ramayana for his inspiration, the artist explores the beauty of the island in the exhibits.

#Staged

What: TARIQA: The Path

Where: Ravi Shankar Centre, 7 Rizal Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: August 24

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

#TuneIn

What: Heartbreak 2020 Tour ft Kamakshi Khanna

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: August 24

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Traasadi ft Manav Kaul

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: August 24

Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: In Search of Ajantrik

Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Place

When: August 24

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Register Here

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Halwa ft Amit Tandon

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, SKD Basti, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

When: August 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Pernia's Pop-Up Show – The Wedding Trunk

Where: Pernia's Pop Up Studio, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli

When: August 23 & 24

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

