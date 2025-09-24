Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 September 2025

    Wednesday, September 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HTCity Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Sep 24, 2025 12:49 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: IHC Theatre Festival | Mezok (Directed by Jyoti Dogra)

    Catch It Live on Wednesday, 24 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: September 24

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Shelf Life – Artworks by Jasleena Singh

    Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: September 23 to 30

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Shaam-e-Ghazal ft Aakarshakh Band

    Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

    When: September 24

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Master Peace – Standup Comedy Show ft Madhur Virli

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: September 24

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

