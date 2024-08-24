HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 August 2024

#StagedWhat: Bharat Rang Mahotsav | SamudramanthanWhere: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas RoadWhen: August 24 & 25Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #CineCallWhat: AlienWhere: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 25Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)#TuneInWhat: Indie Soul Band LiveWhere: Moire Cafe, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38A, NoidaWhen: August 25Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)#JustForLaughsWhat: Reality Check ft Abhinay RaiWhere: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House no 68, Ground Floor, Satya NiketanWhen: August 25Timing: 8pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Satyagiri Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi HouseWhen: August 22 to 25Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction