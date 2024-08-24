HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 August 2024

#Staged What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Samudramanthan Catch It Live on 25 August 2024

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: August 24 & 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Alien

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Indie Soul Band Live

Where: Moire Cafe, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38A, Noida

When: August 25

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Reality Check ft Abhinay Rai

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House no 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan

When: August 25

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Satyagiri

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: August 22 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

