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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, June 25 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 25, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #CineCall

    What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Nudo Mixteco (Director: Angeles Cruz)

    Gram it: Have you visited the ongoing 11th International Police Expo 2026 and 7th Drone International Expo, at Bharat Mandapam, yet? Here's a sneak peak into how volunteers are demonstrating the use of guns and other safety equipment displayed at the event that ends today. (Photo: Jitender Gupta/ANI)
    Gram it: Have you visited the ongoing 11th International Police Expo 2026 and 7th Drone International Expo, at Bharat Mandapam, yet? Here's a sneak peak into how volunteers are demonstrating the use of guns and other safety equipment displayed at the event that ends today. (Photo: Jitender Gupta/ANI)

    Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: June 25

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #PlayDate

    What: Eco Fest 2026 | Kal Ki Dilli: Thriving Together – Conversations, Collage-making, Zine-making, and Storytelling

    Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Opposite Shastri Bhawan

    When: June 25

    Timing: 3.30pm to 4.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Rabica Live

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: June 25

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Shehro Ke Chehre

    Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

    When: June 25 to 30

    Timing: 10.30am to 7pm (Mondays closed)

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Windows Into The Northeast – Screening of Kangbo Aloti (The Lost Path) (Director: Khanjan Kishore Nath)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: June 25 to 29

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehte Ho – Dharmendra: A Musical Tribute

    Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: June 25

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Pasandeeda Aurat Ft. Shreeja Chaturvedi

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: June 25

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 25 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 25 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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