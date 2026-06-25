HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Nudo Mixteco (Director: Angeles Cruz)

Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: June 25

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

What: Eco Fest 2026 | Kal Ki Dilli: Thriving Together – Conversations, Collage-making, Zine-making, and Storytelling

Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Opposite Shastri Bhawan

When: June 25

Timing: 3.30pm to 4.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: June 25

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: June 25 to 30

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm (Mondays closed)

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Windows Into The Northeast – Screening of Kangbo Aloti (The Lost Path) (Director: Khanjan Kishore Nath)