HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 May 2025

#StepUp What: Kendra Dance Festival | MEERA – A Journey of Liberation and Enlightenment Catch It Live on Sunday, 25 May 2025.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: May 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Nilotpal Bora Live

Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: May 25

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Puratawn/ The Ancient

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Art Attack

What: Van Gogh – An Immersive Story & Da Vinci Genius – An Immersive Experience

Where: The Pavilion, DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: May25 to June 8

Timing: 10am to 8pm & 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Kaumudi ft Gopal Datt, Kumud Mishra, Sandeep Shikhar & Shubrajyoti Barat

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: May 25

Timing: 4pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Festival of Ideas – We Are The Ocean | Turtle Walker by Taira Malaney

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: May 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Love, Death and Ketchup ft Varun Grover

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: May 25

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FurryTales

What: Dog Adoption Camp

Where: Sports Field, Jaypee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida

When: May 25

Timing: 5pm to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)



