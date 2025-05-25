Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 25, 2025 01:23 AM IST

Sunday, May 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

What: Kendra Dance Festival | MEERA – A Journey of Liberation and Enlightenment 

Catch It Live on Sunday, 25 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Sunday, 25 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: May 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Nilotpal Bora Live

Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: May 25

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

 

#CineCall

What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Puratawn/ The Ancient

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

Art Attack

What: Van Gogh – An Immersive Story & Da Vinci Genius – An Immersive Experience

Where: The Pavilion, DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: May25 to June 8 

Timing: 10am to 8pm & 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

 

#Staged

What: Kaumudi ft Gopal Datt, Kumud Mishra, Sandeep Shikhar & Shubrajyoti Barat  

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: May 25

Timing: 4pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#CineCall

What: Festival of Ideas – We Are The Ocean | Turtle Walker by Taira Malaney

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: May 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs 

What: Love, Death and Ketchup ft Varun Grover

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: May 25

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

#FurryTales

What: Dog Adoption Camp

Where: Sports Field, Jaypee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida

When: May 25

Timing: 5pm to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)
 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction
 

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 May 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On