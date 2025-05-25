HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 May 2025
Sunday, May 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Kendra Dance Festival | MEERA – A Journey of Liberation and Enlightenment
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: May 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Nilotpal Bora Live
Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: May 25
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Puratawn/ The Ancient
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 25
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Art Attack
What: Van Gogh – An Immersive Story & Da Vinci Genius – An Immersive Experience
Where: The Pavilion, DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
When: May25 to June 8
Timing: 10am to 8pm & 11am to 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Kaumudi ft Gopal Datt, Kumud Mishra, Sandeep Shikhar & Shubrajyoti Barat
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: May 25
Timing: 4pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Festival of Ideas – We Are The Ocean | Turtle Walker by Taira Malaney
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: May 25
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Love, Death and Ketchup ft Varun Grover
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: May 25
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FurryTales
What: Dog Adoption Camp
Where: Sports Field, Jaypee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida
When: May 25
Timing: 5pm to 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)