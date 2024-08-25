HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 August 2024

#CineCallWhat: Shree KrishnaWhere: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 26Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #StepUpWhat: KrishnaWhere: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus MargOn till: August 26Timing: 3pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #LitTalkWhat: Against Storytelling & Treasurer of Piggy BanksWhere: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 26Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Indie Pop ft Harsh BararWhere: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, GurugramWhen: August 26Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.inNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish SolankiWhere: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: August 26Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction