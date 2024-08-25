HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 August 2024

#CineCall Catch It Live on 26 August 2024

What: Shree Krishna

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

A scene from the dance-drama, Krishna, by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra.

What: Krishna

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

On till: August 26

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Against Storytelling & Treasurer of Piggy Banks

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Indie Pop ft Harsh Barar

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: August 26

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish Solanki

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

