HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 December 2024
Dec 26, 2024 08:00 AM IST
The day of Dec 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: अंतर्धारा
Where: Triveni Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: December 24 to 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: The Taqdeer Collective
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: December 26
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav | Trishna
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: December 26
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai By Aakash Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)