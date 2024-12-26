Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 26, 2024 08:00 AM IST

The day of Dec 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: अंतर्धारा

Catch It Live on Thursday, 26 December 2024

Where: Triveni Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: December 24 to 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: The Taqdeer Collective

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: December 26

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav | Trishna

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: December 26

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai By Aakash Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: December 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

