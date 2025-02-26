HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 February 2025

#MahashivratriSpecial
What: Yamuna Sang Phoolon Ki Holi
Where: Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club, East Bank of Yamuna River, Wazirabad Bridge, Sonia Vihar
When: February 26
Timing: Noon onwards
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sonia Vihar (Pink Line)
#Staged
What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Io, Pulcinella
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 26
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Ulatbansi – A Solo Show by Yogesh Ramkrishna
Where: Gallery Latitude 28, F-208, First Floor, Lado Sarai
When: January 31 to March 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#CineCall
What: Midnight in Paris
Where: SSC SkyCinema, Max House (Rooftop), Okhla Industrial Estate
When: February 26
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: ₹400
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Morpankhi Handloom & Handicrafts Exhibition
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: February 26 to March 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)