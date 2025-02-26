Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 26, 2025 11:50 AM IST

Wednesday, February 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#MahashivratriSpecial

What: Yamuna Sang Phoolon Ki Holi

Catch it Live on Wednesday, 26 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Where: Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club, East Bank of Yamuna River, Wazirabad Bridge, Sonia Vihar

When: February 26

Timing: Noon onwards

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sonia Vihar (Pink Line)

#Staged

What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Io, Pulcinella

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 26

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Ulatbansi – A Solo Show by Yogesh Ramkrishna

Where: Gallery Latitude 28, F-208, First Floor, Lado Sarai

When: January 31 to March 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#CineCall

What: Midnight in Paris

Where: SSC SkyCinema, Max House (Rooftop), Okhla Industrial Estate

When: February 26

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: 400

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Morpankhi Handloom & Handicrafts Exhibition

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: February 26 to March 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

