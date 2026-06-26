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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, June 26 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 26, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Living Heritage in Metal, Bamboo, and Clay: Traditional Utensils of Northeast India

    Gram it: Monsoon may be far but sun rays have started piercing through the clouds over Delhi skies, and how! Here's a view of this magnificent activity above the Raisina Hills, hours before light rain and thunderstorm arrived in the Capital. The balmy weather is expected to continue as IMD has issued a forecast of gusty winds, light rain, and partly cloudy sky for today (Friday) as well. (Photo: PTI)
    Gram it: Monsoon may be far but sun rays have started piercing through the clouds over Delhi skies, and how! Here's a view of this magnificent activity above the Raisina Hills, hours before light rain and thunderstorm arrived in the Capital. The balmy weather is expected to continue as IMD has issued a forecast of gusty winds, light rain, and partly cloudy sky for today (Friday) as well. (Photo: PTI)

    Where: Darshanam 1 & 2, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

    When: June 23 to July 3

    Timing: 10am to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Te Estoy Amando Locamente (Director: Alejandro Marín)

    Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: June 26

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Refund (Directors: Gajraj Nagar & Aditya Dubey)

    Where: Plot No C, 001, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida

    When: June 26

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 52 Noida (Blue Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Mehfil-E-Sufi Ft. Salman-Zaman

    Where: The Piano Man, Jazz Club, Eldeco Centre, Saket

    When: June 26

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Umbrella Painting Workshop

    Where: Cafe Pink, Building No 21, Ground Floor, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 26

    Timing: 2pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Chirag Panjwani

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: June 26

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 26 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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