HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Living Heritage in Metal, Bamboo, and Clay: Traditional Utensils of Northeast India
Where: Darshanam 1 & 2, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath
When: June 23 to July 3
Timing: 10am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Te Estoy Amando Locamente (Director: Alejandro Marín)
Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)
When: June 26
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#Staged
What: Refund (Directors: Gajraj Nagar & Aditya Dubey)
Where: Plot No C, 001, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida
When: June 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 52 Noida (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Mehfil-E-Sufi Ft. Salman-Zaman
Where: The Piano Man, Jazz Club, Eldeco Centre, Saket
When: June 26
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Umbrella Painting Workshop
Where: Cafe Pink, Building No 21, Ground Floor, Hauz Khas Village
When: June 26
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Chirag Panjwani
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: June 26
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
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