HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 November 2025

#Staged What: Miracle on Wheels Gram it: Delhiites, block your calendar this weekend! Reason? You get to view the city from the sky as the Capital gets ready to witness its first-ever hot air balloon ride service. This has been announced to begin from November 29. Here's a glimpse of its trial run at the bamboo-themed Baansera Park near Sarai Kale Khan. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/ANI)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jyoti Nooran Performing Live

Where: Synx, G-99-2, 0cus Medley, UG-03, Sector 99, Dhankot, Gurugram

When: November 26

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#CineCall What: Kriti Film Club's 6th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 26

Timing: 7pm to 9.30pm

Entry: ₹60 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Akbar-O-Anarkali – The Dastaangoi (Director: M Sayeed Alam)

Where: The Cube, Max Towers, Plot C, 001, Sector 16B, Noida

When: November 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 16 (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack What: Ananta – Artworks by Avni Chauhan

Where: Art Gallery, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1 Rafi Marg

When: November 22 to 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk What: Commemoration of Constitution Day: The Values of our Constitution – Justice Madan Lokur, Smita Patil, Surajkumar Thube, Aakash Singh Rathore & Suhas Borker

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 26

Timing: 10am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Harsh Gujral Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: November 26

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: Wedding Asia

Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: November 26 & 27

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)