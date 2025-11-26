HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 November 2025

#Staged
What: Miracle on Wheels
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jyoti Nooran Performing Live
Where: Synx, G-99-2, 0cus Medley, UG-03, Sector 99, Dhankot, Gurugram
When: November 26
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Kriti Film Club's 6th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 26
Timing: 7pm to 9.30pm
Entry: ₹60 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Akbar-O-Anarkali – The Dastaangoi (Director: M Sayeed Alam)
Where: The Cube, Max Towers, Plot C, 001, Sector 16B, Noida
When: November 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 16 (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Ananta – Artworks by Avni Chauhan
Where: Art Gallery, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1 Rafi Marg
When: November 22 to 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Commemoration of Constitution Day: The Values of our Constitution – Justice Madan Lokur, Smita Patil, Surajkumar Thube, Aakash Singh Rathore & Suhas Borker
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 26
Timing: 10am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh Gujral Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: November 26
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Asia
Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: November 26 & 27
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)