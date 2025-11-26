Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 November 2025

    Wednesday, November 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 26, 2025 3:04 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: Miracle on Wheels

    Gram it: Delhiites, block your calendar this weekend! Reason? You get to view the city from the sky as the Capital gets ready to witness its first-ever hot air balloon ride service. This has been announced to begin from November 29. Here's a glimpse of its trial run at the bamboo-themed Baansera Park near Sarai Kale Khan. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/ANI)
    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 26

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Jyoti Nooran Performing Live

    Where: Synx, G-99-2, 0cus Medley, UG-03, Sector 99, Dhankot, Gurugram

    When: November 26

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Kriti Film Club's 6th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival

    Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 26

    Timing: 7pm to 9.30pm

    Entry: 60 (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Akbar-O-Anarkali – The Dastaangoi (Director: M Sayeed Alam)

    Where: The Cube, Max Towers, Plot C, 001, Sector 16B, Noida

    When: November 26

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 16 (Blue Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Ananta – Artworks by Avni Chauhan

    Where: Art Gallery, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1 Rafi Marg

    When: November 22 to 27

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Commemoration of Constitution Day: The Values of our Constitution – Justice Madan Lokur, Smita Patil, Surajkumar Thube, Aakash Singh Rathore & Suhas Borker

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: November 26

    Timing: 10am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh Gujral Live

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: November 26

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Wedding Asia

    Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

    When: November 26 & 27

    Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

