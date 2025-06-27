HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 June 2025

#ArtAttack What: Wild & Peace Catch It Live on Friday, 27 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: June 28 to July 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Taj Mahal Ka Tender

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Guru Shishya Sanman | Ustad Ghulam Abbas Khan (Ghazal); Guru Sharmila Biswas (Odissi); Guru Sathya Narayana Raju (Bharatanatyam); and Guru Abhimanyu Lal & group (Kathak)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Circus Festival

Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad

When: June 27 to 29

Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line)

#TuneIn

What: Naalayak Live

Where: Zuvaah Terrace Bar and Kitchen, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: June 27

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Have we as adults lost our chance to listen…? – Neha Bansal, Akshay Mathur

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: June 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Independent Cinema | GAIA (directed by Abhay Kapoor)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: June 27

Timing: 6pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Practice ft Manik Mahna

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 27

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction