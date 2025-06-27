HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 June 2025
Friday, June 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Wild & Peace
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: June 28 to July 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Taj Mahal Ka Tender
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: June 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Guru Shishya Sanman | Ustad Ghulam Abbas Khan (Ghazal); Guru Sharmila Biswas (Odissi); Guru Sathya Narayana Raju (Bharatanatyam); and Guru Abhimanyu Lal & group (Kathak)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Circus Festival
Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad
When: June 27 to 29
Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line)
#TuneIn
What: Naalayak Live
Where: Zuvaah Terrace Bar and Kitchen, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: June 27
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Have we as adults lost our chance to listen…? – Neha Bansal, Akshay Mathur
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: June 27
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Independent Cinema | GAIA (directed by Abhay Kapoor)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: June 27
Timing: 6pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Practice ft Manik Mahna
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 27
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)