Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2025 12:40 AM IST

Friday, June 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Wild & Peace

Catch It Live on Friday, 27 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Friday, 27 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: June 28 to July 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro) 

 

#Staged 

What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Taj Mahal Ka Tender 

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#Staged 

What: Guru Shishya Sanman | Ustad Ghulam Abbas Khan (Ghazal); Guru Sharmila Biswas (Odissi); Guru Sathya Narayana Raju (Bharatanatyam); and Guru Abhimanyu Lal & group (Kathak) 

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: June 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#DelhiTalkies 

What: Circus Festival 

Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad 

When: June 27 to 29

Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line)  

 

#TuneIn 

What: Naalayak Live 

Where: Zuvaah Terrace Bar and Kitchen, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram 

When: June 27 

Timing: 9pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com  

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

 

#LitTalk 

What: Have we as adults lost our chance to listen…? – Neha Bansal, Akshay Mathur

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate 

When: June 27 

Timing: 6.30pm 

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#CineCall 

What: Independent Cinema | GAIA (directed by Abhay Kapoor)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate 

When: June 27

Timing: 6pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Practice ft Manik Mahna 

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 27 

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

