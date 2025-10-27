HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 October 2025

What: Fireside chat ft Amish Tripathi

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: October 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: Brazilian Food Fest

Where: Triveni Terrace Café, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: October 27 to November 7

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: Elegies and Echoes – Music Concert ft Dimitri Malignan & Elizaveta Agrafenina

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Road

When: October 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: Echoes of the Eternal