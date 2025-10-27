HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 October 2025

#LitTalk
What: Fireside chat ft Amish Tripathi
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: October 27
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: Brazilian Food Fest
Where: Triveni Terrace Café, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: October 27 to November 7
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Elegies and Echoes – Music Concert ft Dimitri Malignan & Elizaveta Agrafenina
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Road
When: October 27
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Echoes of the Eternal
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg
When: October 25 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Flamenco Guitar Concert ft Paco Serrano
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: PS I Love You ft Pranav Sharma
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 27
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)