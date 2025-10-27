Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 October 2025

    Monday, October 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Oct 27, 2025 12:29 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #LitTalk

    What: Fireside chat ft Amish Tripathi

    Gram it: Devotees perform Chhath Puja at the Yamuna river's Kalindi Kunj Ghat; as part of the ongoing four-day festival. During this, the devotees take a dip in the holy water and worship the Sun. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: October 27

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #KhauDelhi

    What: Brazilian Food Fest

    Where: Triveni Terrace Café, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 27 to November 7

    Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Elegies and Echoes – Music Concert ft Dimitri Malignan & Elizaveta Agrafenina

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Road

    When: October 27

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Echoes of the Eternal

    Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg

    When: October 25 to 30

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Flamenco Guitar Concert ft Paco Serrano

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 27

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: PS I Love You ft Pranav Sharma

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: October 27

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

